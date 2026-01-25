/From Rohit Sharma to Harmanpreet Kaur, 5 sports personalities honoured with Padma Awards

From Rohit Sharma to Harmanpreet Kaur here is a look at five sports personalities honoured with Padma Awards ahead of India’s 77th Republic Day. The list features the likes of Vijay Amritraj, Savita Punia and legendary wrestling coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili.
Legendary tennis player Vijay Amritraj was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, for his services to the game. Amritraj, who defeated greats of the game like Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe amongst elites, led India to two Davis Cup runner-up finishes in 1974 and 1987. His career high ATP rank of No.16 is the highest for any player in the singles circuit. Amritraj was a two-time quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 1973 and 1982, while also reaching the same feat at the US Open in 1973 and 1974.
Having enjoyed a sensational 2025, Rohit led the Indian men’s cricket team to Champions Trophy 2025 glory in the UAE in March. While being the captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit has forged great numbers, losing just one match in the last three ICC tournaments. Under Rohit’s captaincy, India had previously won the 2024 T20 World Cup and were runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup and World Test Championship (WTC).
On 2 November 2025, India’s women’s team scripted history as they won the ODI World Cup for the first time, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur playing a key role. Harmanpreet’s success comes after she helped India win their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup. The Women in Blue beat South Africa in the final while beating record champions Australia in the semis. Harmanpreet has also won the Women’s Premier League (WPL) twice, doing so with the Mumbai Indians in 2023 and 2025.
Savita Punia’s Padma Shri honour stands as a fitting tribute to one of Indian hockey’s most dependable modern-day icons. The veteran goalkeeper has been a pillar of strength for the Indian women’s hockey team, known for her calm presence, sharp reflexes and match-winning saves on the biggest stages.
Vladimir Mestvirishvili’s Padma Shri honour recognises his immense contribution to Indian wrestling as a coach and mentor who helped shape a golden generation of grapplers. Originally from Georgia, Mestvirishvili became a vital figure in India’s wrestling ecosystem, bringing technical expertise, discipline and a strong competitive mindset to the national setup.