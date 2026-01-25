/From Rohit Sharma to Harmanpreet Kaur, 5 sports personalities honoured with Padma Awards

Legendary tennis player Vijay Amritraj was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, for his services to the game. Amritraj, who defeated greats of the game like Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe amongst elites, led India to two Davis Cup runner-up finishes in 1974 and 1987. His career high ATP rank of No.16 is the highest for any player in the singles circuit. Amritraj was a two-time quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 1973 and 1982, while also reaching the same feat at the US Open in 1973 and 1974.