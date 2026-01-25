/Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla likely to receive Ashok Chakra on Republic Day: Report

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, is likely to be awarded the Ashok Chakra, the nation's highest peacetime gallantry award, on the occasion of the Republic Day. He will receive this honour for his ground-breaking 18-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in June 2025, according to several media reports.

Being an important member of the Axiom-4 crew, Shukla became the second Indian to enter space and the very first to board the ISS after the successful mission. This mission was a victory of international cooperation involving NASA and other global partners, but for India, it was a rigorous test of endurance.

Shubhanshu Shukla space mission

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During his stay in space, Shukla carried out advanced microgravity experiments that went far beyond symbolic achievement. The findings generated crucial insights that will support the safety and preparedness of astronauts on India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission as they operate in low Earth orbit.

Honouring him with the Ashok Chakra reflects an evolving understanding of national service. Traditionally associated with bravery on land, the award now recognises that courage is equally essential in space exploration. Managing complex operations aboard an international space station while conducting critical scientific research is an extraordinary challenge. Shukla’s accomplishments have strengthened India’s standing in the global space community.

More than his technical success, Shukla has emerged as an inspiration nationwide. His transition from an Air Force pilot to a space explorer has resonated widely, symbolising the link between India’s military legacy and its scientific ambitions. As India moves towards establishing its own space station, his expertise will play a key role in mentoring future astronauts.