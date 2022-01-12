Repeated infiltration attempts across the LOC: Indian army chief Naravane

As India and Chinese military commanders began their 14th round of talks, Indian army chief General MM Naravane said the forces have been engaging with the Chinese PLA troops through dialogue.

"Since January last year, there have been positive developments along our northern and western borders. On northern borders, we have continued to maintain the highest level of operational preparedness," the Indian Army chief said.

General Naravane said the security situation is under control in the northeast while adding that additional forces have been deployed in the northern border while retaining the capacity for punitive strikes on the western front.

"There has been a sustained and constant effort at capacity enhancement," the Army chief added. General Naravane informed that there are plans to increase the Assam rifles battalion.

The army chief said there is "zero tolerance" on terrorism while adding that there has been an "increase in the concentration of terrorists at launch pads". "It once again exposes nefarious designs of our western neighbour," he added.

"There have been repeated attempts of infiltration across the Line of Control," he said.

The Army chief said the role of women and their participation is being facilitated while informing that in June 2022 the first batch of NDA women cadets will pass out.

