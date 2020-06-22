Recovery rate is 55.77% among COVID-19 patients in India: Ministry of health

Ministry of Health on Monday said that the recovery rate is 55.77% among COVID-19 patients.

The WHO Situation Report 153 of 21st June, 2020 shows that India has one of the lowest cases per lakh population in spite of its high population density, the ministry said and added, India’s cases per lakh population are 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67.

With record 445 deaths and 14,821 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in India stands at 4,25,282, according to Ministry of Health.

Among the total number of cases, 1,74,387 are active cases while 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated and 13699 deaths have been recorded so far, the ministry said.