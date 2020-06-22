India records 445 deaths, 14,821 new cases in last 24 hours

With record 445 deaths and 14,821 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in India stands at 4,25,282, according to Ministry of Health.

Among the total number of cases, 1,74,387 are active cases while 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated and 13699 deaths have been recorded so far, the ministry said.

The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to increase in India. The recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the Ministry said in a statement said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Goa on Monday reported its first death due to COVID-19.

An 85-year-old woman from Morlem in North Goa, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, has succumbed to the infection in the hospital.

In an audio statement, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed and said, "Today, we had our first COVID-19 death of an 85-year-old lady in my constituency, Morlem. It is the first death reported in the state. My condolences to her family."