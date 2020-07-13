Recovery rate from coronavirus has improved to 63%: Government

Amid the rising number of cases in the country, the Indian government said on Monday that recovery rate from coronavirus had further improved to 63.02 per cent.

The government said that 18,850 people had recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered cases to 5,53,470.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that fatality rate in Kerala is 0.39 per cent which is "better than that in other states". The state reported 449 new coronavirus cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh which was under lockdown reported 1,664 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 955 in the state. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has grown to 38,130 including 12,972 active cases.

Tamil Nadu which is one of the state hit hard with the virus reported 4,328 coronavirus cases along with 66 deaths taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,42,798 including 48,196 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 2,032.

As the number of cases continued to rise, the Tamil Nadu government extended the suspension of bus services till July 31 which was earlier suspended till July 15.

In Andhra Pradesh, 1,935 coronavirus cases were reported including 37 deaths in the last 24 taking the total number of cases in the state to 31,103 along with 14274 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 365.

