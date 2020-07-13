India sees highest single-day spike of 28,701 Covid-19 cases, coronavirus tally inches closer to 9 lakh

India recorded its highest single-day spike of 28,701 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 500 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to close to 9 lakh with a total of 23,174 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

There are 3, 01,609 active coronavirus cases in the country.

India’s recovery rate rose above 63 per cent with as many as 18, 850 cases recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries now stand at 5, 53,470. The gap between recoveries and active cases is now more than 2.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, India's financial capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region's coronavirus tally was recorded at over 1.73 lakh with almost 4,500 new cases.



Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (8,139), Tamil Nadu (3,965), Karnataka (2,798), Andhra Pradesh (1,813) and Delhi (1,781). Among states with more than 5,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (40.63%), Andhra Pradesh (52.85%), Kerala (53.28%), Maharashtra (55.55%), and Jammu & Kashmir (58.04%).



(With inputs from agencies)