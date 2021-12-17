Rare sighting: Barn owl shows up in Indian state, gets rescued

In what can be called a rare sighting, Indian forest department officials in the state of Bihar rescued a barn owl on Wednesday.

The animal, which is generally native to the US, the UK and other parts of Europe, was found in Supaul district of the state. It is very rarely seen in the Indian subcontinent.

Supaul District Forest Officer (DFO) Sunil Kumar Sharan said that he received information about a barn owl from Daparakha village, which falls under Triveniganj police station area.

“The rare bird was spotted in the house of a resident, identified as Rahul Kumar in Daparakha village. The owl was spotted when some crows were pecking it. He rescued the owl and put it in a cage until we arrived in the village,” Sharan said.

“The owl is under observation. It is a rare bird having huge demand in international market. It is generally found in countries with low temperature. This is the ideal time in which the bird can stay in north India,” the district forest officer said.

“We have intimated senior wildlife officials of Patna. We will take action on the basis of their direction,” Sharan added.

(With inputs from agencies)