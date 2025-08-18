/Ranthambore safari gone wrong! Tourists left stranded for hours in tiger reserve

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a group of tourists were left stranded in the Ranthambore National Park for hours during their safari, raising concerns over negligence. After a canter carrying tourists, including children, broke down in the park’s zone 6, their guide allegedly fled the scene and never returned. The group was left in the dark in the middle of the forest, where over 60 tigers roam free.

According to news agency PTI, the incident took place on Saturday (Aug 16) and involved 20 tourists.

NDTV reported, citing tourists, that their cantor broke down around 6 pm during the safari. The guide, who was accompanying the group, first told them he was going to arrange another vehicle. However, a heated exchange occurred between the tourists and the guide, following which he left them stranded and never returned.

According to the park’s official website, it houses a “rich population of leopards, sloth bears, marsh crocodiles, palm civets, jackals, desert foxes, Banded Kraits, Cobras, Common Kraits, and pythons,” among other animals.

The report added that videos shared by the tourist showed children sitting frightened in the dark as people used phone flashlights. The group was left stranded for about an hour and a half, after which they were rescued around 7:30 pm.

Following the incident, the authorities launched an investigation into the matter. Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Pramod Dhakad told PTI that three canter drivers and the guide have been barred from entering the park until the probe concludes.