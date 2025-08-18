/Cloudburst in J&K’s Kupwara triggers flash floods

A cloudburst took place in the higher reaches of Lolab in Kupwara in North Kashmir in the Warnow forest area, triggering flash floods and significant water flow in the region. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far. This comes on the heels of another coudburst in Kathua. It is the fourth such major event in the mountainous regions of north India. Earlier this month, cloudbursts in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi and another in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district triggered flash floods and landslides, killing hundreds after they were trapped under the rubble.