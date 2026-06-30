/Ram Temple donation theft row: Champat Rai grilled by SIT for over three hours

As the probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya continues, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday (Jun 29) questioned former Trust chief Champat Rai for over three hours and recorded his statement. Rai has denied any involvement in the alleged donation theft. Trust member Anil Mishra was also questioned in the matter. Days earlier the two had resigned amid the constrovery involving irregularities in the handling of cash donations made by devotees at the temple, which holds immense significance as the revered birthplace of Lord Ram, a central deity in Hinduism.

According to a PTI report, citing sources, Rai denied any involvement into the misappropriation of donation funds. He also told the investigators that he had not imagined employees entrusted with handling devotees’ offerings could be linked to such allegations.

As part of the investigation, the police have issued notices to Trust members Anil Misra and Gopal Rao. The Trust is also preparing for an internal meeting scheduled for July 6, where it is expected to consider resignations submitted by Rai and Mishra.

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Also read | Ram Temple donation theft row: Trust confirms resignation of Champat Rai

VHP defends Rai

Defending Rai, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has maintained that the Trust itself flagged irregularities and initiated corrective steps. VHP international president Alok Kumar said that an internal review revealed discrepancies, following which about Rs 80 lakh was recovered and a formal request was made to the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT). It added that Rai fully cooperated with investigators.

Ayodhya Bar Association refuses to represent accused

The controversy has also triggered outrage from the legal bodies, with Faizabad Bar Association in Ayodhya announcing that none of its members would represent the accused named in the embezzlement case. It also warned to impose a Rs 5 lakh penalty on any lawyer violating the decision.

The association has called for Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao to leave Ayodhya within three days, warning of blockade in the city if they don’t.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has deferred urgent hearing on a petition seeking a monitored probe, stating it will be taken up after reopening from vacation. The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier formed an SIT following the Trust’s request for investigation.

Ram Temple row

The investigation was launched after former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, alleged that donations worth Rs 7 crore to Rs 7.5 crore had been siphoned off from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The formal complaint was registered after the findings and suggestions in the preliminary report of the SIT.