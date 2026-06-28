/Ram Temple donation theft row: Trust confirms resignation of Champat Rai

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday (Jun 27) confirmed that its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra have tendered their resignation amid an investigation into alleged donation theft at the temple. This comes following confusion over the resignation of Rai after Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday (Jun 26) said that it had no knowledge of the news, dismissing media reports.