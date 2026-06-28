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Ram Temple donation theft row: Trust confirms resignation of Champat Rai

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 09:58 IST | Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 09:58 IST
Ram Temple donation theft row: Trust confirms resignation of Champat Rai

Ram temple in Ayodhya Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust confirmed the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra amid the Ram Temple donation theft probe, saying it is shocked and deeply saddened by recent developments.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday (Jun 27) confirmed that its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra have tendered their resignation amid an investigation into alleged donation theft at the temple. This comes following confusion over the resignation of Rai after Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday (Jun 26) said that it had no knowledge of the news, dismissing media reports.

In a statement, the Trust said that it was “shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the incidents that have come to light in Shri Ram Temple (Ayodhya) over the past few days.”

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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