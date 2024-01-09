Ram Temple Consecration: Why has 22 January 2024 been picked as the date for the ceremony?

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be consecrated amid much fanfare at 12:20 pm IST on 22 January 2024. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries, including athletes, movie stars, spiritual leaders, and businesspersons, will grace the occasion with their presence.

Why has 22 January been chosen as the date for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony?

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram was born at the time of a confluence of Abhijit Muhurat, Mrigashirsha Nakshatra, Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. All these auspicious periods will align on 22 January 2024, making it the ideal date for pran pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Here's why 22 January 2024, the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony date, is unique.

Abhijit Muhurat

According to Vedic astrology, Abhijit Muhurat is the most auspicious and powerful time of the day. It lasts about 48 minutes. It is the eighth out of 15 minutes between sunrise and sunset.

On 22 January 2024, Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 12:16 pm IST and end at 12:59 pm IST.

It is an auspicious time for Hindus as Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasur during this period. As per Hindu mythology, this period removes negative energies from one's life.

Mrigashirsha Nakshatra

As per Vedic astrology, Mrigshirsha is the fifth of 27 nakshatras, representing the Orionis constellation. Mrigashirsha means deer's head.

People born in Mrigashirsha nakshatra are good-looking, attractive, hardworking, and intelligent. Lord Ram was born in this nakshatra.

In the story of Mrigashirsha nakshatra, demons abducted Soma, the god of immortality and the ruling planet of this nakshatra, and hid him inside a lotus. The deities approached Mrigashirsha, the king of deers, for help, who eventually freed Soma.

On 22 January 2024, the Mrigashirsha nakshatra will begin at 03:52 am IST and continue till 07:13 am IST on 23 January 2024.

Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga

In Vedic astrology, the combination of a star sign and a weekday results in the formation of an auspicious period. The combination of Mrigashirsha and Monday (22 January 2024) will form the auspicious periods of Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, which will begin at 07:13 am IST on Monday and continue till 04:58 am on Tuesday.