Ram Mandir: Dignitaries to receive 'mahaprasad'; UP government to send food inspectors to Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will distribute 20,000 packets of 'mahaprasad' among VVIPs, dignitaries, and guests at the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Monday (Jan 22).

What will the Ram Mandir 'mahaprasad' include?

The 'mahaprasad' is made of desi ghee, five types of dry fruits, sugar, and gram flour (besan). The guests will also receive water from the sacred Saryu river in a small bottle, kalwa (a holy red thread roll tied in the hands of participants), supari (betel nuts), and akshat (unbroken rice), reported PTI.

The box also contains 'Ram Kand Mool', 'Sarju Neer', 'Kumkum', and 'Rudraksha.' ANI has shared visuals of the box containing the 'mahaprasad' which the dignitaries will receive.

Gujarat's Bhagwa Sena Garvi and Sant Seva Sansthan have prepared the Ram Mandir 'mahaprasad' under the guidance of Ayodhya Temple Trust. The team of 200 people has made over 5,000 kilogrammes of 'mahaprasad.' Kamal Bhai Rawal, the organisational's national president, said, "We have been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing 'mahaprasad' along with making arrangements for the stay and food of the saints."

Furthermore, the Ayodhya Temple Trust will also provide food to over 5,000 saints currently accommodated at the Udaasin Ashram Ranopali. They will receive a kit containing a blanket, pillow, and bedsheet.

Chefs from Varanasi and Delhi will prepare the food for the guests attending the consecration ceremony, including thepla, almond barfi, matar kachori, and millet and legume-based dishes.

Uttar Pradesh Government To Send 50 Food Inspectors

The Uttar Pradesh Government, with the Centre's Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), has deployed over 50 food inspectors in Ayodhya to check on the food business operators.

UP government has banned the sale and cooking of non-vegetarian food items in Ayodhya on Monday (Jan 22). The food inspectors will ensure that people receive quality food in langars and bhandaras organised by the Ayodhya Temple Trust. FSSAI has deputed a separate team of food inspectors for the VVIPs.

"We are in discussions with the UP government to ensure high standards of food safety in Ayodhya city. Thousands of people are expected to gather for the event. The state government has already stationed food safety vans and food inspectors on the ground to check the quality of food," said a senior FSSAI official.