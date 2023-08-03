Rajasthan: Burnt remains of 14-year-old girl recovered from brick kiln in Bhilwara

The burnt remains of a 14-year-old girl were recovered from a brick kiln in the Bhilwara district of north Indian state of Rajasthan, said the police.

The locals in the area alleged that the girl was raped before being thrown into the kiln.

The incident was reported to the police by the family members after the minor girl went missing for several hours.

As per news agency PTI reports, the family, while looking for the girl who went missing on Wednesday morning, found her footwear near a brick kiln later at night. They spotted her bangle and a few bones when they checked inside, said the police.

The locals captured some people of the Kalbelia nomadic tribe, who were suspected to be involved in the crime and handed them over to the police, they said.

"We received a complaint regarding a minor girl who had gone missing in Narshinghpura village, Shahpura panchayat area. Villagers said that a bangle belonging to a minor girl was seen near a burning furnace in the village. It is suspected that the girl was murdered and burnt to death. Police officials, Dog squad are on the spot for investigation. 4 people detained for questioning," said SHO Kotri police station, Bhilwara.

As per PTI reports, around 4-5 persons from the nomadic community who live near the kiln and are responsible for operating it have been detained. They are now being questioned at the Kotri police station, they added.

What exactly happened?

The victim's brother said that the girl went to graze the cattle in the morning but did not return home.

“We started looking for her in the afternoon when the cattle returned but my sister didn’t return with them,” The Hindustan Times quoted the brother as saying.

He further said that at around 10 pm when the family reached the area they spotted human bones in one of the kilns.

Bhilawar police superintendent (SP) Adarsh Sindhu said that a DNA test will also be conducted on the bone samples found at the furnace for further probe.

“Police have also recovered the girl’s bracelets and shoes. A forensic team has been probed considering the seriousness of the matter. A DNA test will also be conducted of the bone samples found at the furnace for further investigation,” said Bhilawar police superintendent (SP) Adarsh Sindhu.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kalulal Gurjar reached the spot and met the family members of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies)

