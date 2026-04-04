‘Ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon’: Raghav Chadha takes 'Dhurandhar' dig at AAP, denies allegations

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, who was removed as the party’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, dropped another video after facing a barrage of attacks and chose to hit back at his party in “Dhurandhar”-style defence saying, “Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon.”

AAP removed Chadha and named Ashok Mittal as the new leader and a day later informed the House that Raghav should not be allotted time for speaking from AAP’s quota.

Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, said in the video posted on Saturday that there was a ‘scripted campaign’ against him and that it was “not a coincidence, but a coordinated attack.”

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He said that he would expose “every lie” and responded to each charge leveled by the party, ending with a popular dialogue from the 2025 Hindi film ‘Dhurandhar’ starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role: “Ghayal hoon isliye ghatak hoon (I am wounded; hence, I am more deadly).”

“Since yesterday, there has been a scripted campaign against me. They are using the same language, same issues, and same allegations. This is not a coincidence but a coordinated attack,” Chadha said.

“Initially, I thought I should not respond to the allegations; however, I later felt that repeating a lie a hundred times might lead some people to actually believe it. Therefore, I decided to offer a response,” Chadha added.

“The Aam Aadmi Party made three allegations and said that because of these, Raghav Chadha should not be allowed to speak in Parliament. I would like to address all three,” he said.

‘Bring out Parliament's CCTV footage and the truth will be clear’

The AAP MP replied to the three allegations levelled against him: that he refused to walk out of the house during the opposition's walk-out, he didn’t sign the opposition's motion to impeach the Chief Election Commissioner, and that he was afraid of the ruling BJP.

“When the Opposition walks out of the Parliament, Raghav Chadha stays there, he doesn’t walk out. This is indeed false. I challenge you to bring one instance or one day when the Opposition decided to walk you and I didn’t support them,” he said.

Parliament has CCTV cameras everywhere—bring out the footage and the truth will be clear, he added.

On not signing the impeachment motion against CEC, he said only 50 signatures were required out of 105 opposition MPs in the Upper House, adding “6 or 7 MPs from AAP didn’t sign the motion”.

“Where am I wrong and why is the entire blame on me,” he asked.

’I did not go to shout, create chaos, or break microphones’

Replying to AAP’s claims that he was afraid and raised trivial issues in the Parliament, Chadha said, “The third allegation is that I am afraid and therefore raise trivial issues. Let me clarify—I did not go to Parliament to shout, create chaos, or break microphones. I went there to raise public issues. I have spoken on GST, income tax, Punjab’s water, Delhi’s air pollution, the condition of government schools, strengthening public healthcare, and problems faced by passengers in Indian Railways.”

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“I have even raised issues like menstrual health, which people often hesitate to discuss, along with unemployment and inflation. You can check my four-year parliamentary record—I went there to create impact, not disruption.”

AAP leaders have levelled a series of allegations against Chadha since he was replaced as the deputy leader of the party in Rajya Sabha and accused him of being “compromised” and doing ‘soft PR’.

Former Delhi CM Atishi questioned Chadha why he chose to skip the issues like “misuse” of the Election Commission and “vote chori” in Delhi.