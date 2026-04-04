/French and Japanese-linked vessels make 1st passage through Hormuz since Iran war began

Amid the ongoing conflict in Iran, a handful of commercial and allied-linked vessels have successfully crossed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such “freedom” transits since hostilities erupted in late February.

According to a report by the Financial Times, a container ship operated by French shipping giant CMA CGM has sailed out of the Gulf, becoming the first vessel owned by a Western shipping line to make the journey through the strait since the conflict began. Tracking data from MarineTraffic indicated that the vessel, CMA CGM Kribi, was sailing under the Maltese flag.

The ship reportedly switched on its transponder near the coast off Dubai on 28 March before proceeding through the strait with cargo onboard. It is believed to have taken a route around Larak Island, close to Iran’s coastline, a path increasingly used by vessels navigating the tense waters.

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The Strait of Hormuz, which in normal times carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies, has been effectively shut since the outbreak of war. The disruption has triggered volatility in global energy markets and heightened concerns over supply chains.

In a further sign of limited easing, three tankers linked to Oman have also reportedly passed through the strait. One of them, the Sohar LNG tanker, sailing under the Panamanian flag, is co-owned by Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. However, the company declined to confirm the timing of the transit or whether any negotiations were undertaken to facilitate safe passage.

Why it matters

The partial reopening of the strait, even if limited, could have significant implications for global markets. The blockade has already driven up oil and gas prices worldwide, while also raising alarms over food security, as nearly a third of global trade in fertiliser raw materials typically passes through the waterway.