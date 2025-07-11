/Radhika Yadav's father bought Rs 2 lakh tennis racket; acquaintance makes ' motive personal' claim

An acquaintance of Radhika Yadav's father expressed disbelief at the police's claim that he killed his daughter because of her tennis academy, saying he used to support her sporting career and there could be a personal reason behind the murder. He told a news channel that he earned up to Rs 17 lakh per month and owned several properties, including a luxury farmhouse in Gurugram. The 25-year-old tennis player was shot dead inside her Sushant Lok area apartment, and her father, Deepak Yadav, 49, reportedly confessed to the killing.

According to the police, the woman was shot three times from behind when she was cooking in the kitchen. Deepak Yadav was reportedly against her running a tennis academy because residents of his native village would taunt him for living on her daughter's income. His acquaintance, however, differed. He questioned why someone would taunt him when everyone in the village knew that he was wealthy.

"Deepak has several rental properties across Gurugram. He owns a luxurious farmhouse, and everyone in the village knows he is wealthy," the acquaintance told NDTV.

Deepak was reportedly upset with the woman over her financial independence and her Instagram reels.

"When there is so much money, who in the village will say that he is living off his daughter's money?" he said.

He also said that he once bought a Rs 2 lakh racket for his daughter and loved her very much. He suspects that there could be a personal reason behind the murder, not tennis or the academy.