'Taunts over...': Why father killed Gurugram tennis player Radhika Yadav

The Gurugram police on Friday morning revealed why Gurugram tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly killed by her father, saying he wanted her to shut down her sports academy. The police have arrested the 49-year-old accused, Deepak, who was reportedly upset with the taunts that he was making ends meet with her daughter's income.

Sandeep Kumar, PRO, Gurugram police, said that the accused had confessed to the crime.

"Upon receiving the information, the police reached the hospital and found out that this was a 25-year-old girl named Radhika, a resident of Sector 57. Police reached her home later on and found out that she was a Tennis player and was running a Tennis academy. Her father shot her dead. He has been arrested by the police and upon questioning, he confessed to the crime," he said.

The police said her father had been upset with Radhika Yadav because she used to run a tennis academy. He had asked her on several occasions to shut down the academy, said the police, adding he allegedly shot her dead over this.

The police have recovered the licensed gun used in the crime and are probing the matter further.

Deepak reportedly told the police that the residents of his village used to taunt him that he was surviving off his daughter's earnings.

He allegedly fired three bullets from his gun. She was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Radhika Yadav had been working in the kitchen at the time of the crime. Deepak allegedly shot her from behind. Her mother, Manju Yadav, was also present at the time.

Deepak's brother, Kuldeep, told India Today that he never showed the intent to kill her daughter.