Quad: A potential force to counter China needs to move beyond symbolism

Four countries have one agenda to stop China's efforts to dominate the Indo-Pacific. China's expansionism threat is not new and neither the 'Quad' or the Quadrilateral alliance between India, Australia, United States and Japan.

However, in the past, the group has been shy of openly declaring its intentions.

The group met for the first time in 2017 and a few years before this these countries had joined hands for ad hoc relief operations after the 2004 tsunami.

The prime ministers of India, Japan, Australia met with the then US Vice President Dick Cheney.

The first 'Quad' summit happened on the sidelines of the ASEAN Forum.

Since then, the idea of the alliance has been around, made news, but fallen short of taking any substantive action.

A decade later, though, the alliance was resurrected in 2017 and the members of 'Quad' had a working-level meeting.

And now, amid the pandemic, the foreign ministers have met in Tokyo, which reflects a clear sense of purpose, an urgency to take a harder stand against China.

America is not mincing words on China and Australia has named the Asian giant as a threat in its strategic assessment.

Australia's department of defence has said that China is engaged in active pursuit of "greater influence in the Indo-Pacific".

India has already locked in a border standoff with China and since May, New Delhi has imposed curbs on Beijing's investments.

More than 100 Chinese apps have been banned in India.

And, Japan's territorial disputes in the East China Sea have flared up again.

Japan was the country that proposed this alliance and now it has become the host for the meeting of the group's foreign ministers.

What will the 'Quad' do?

The US wants the alliance to have a clear military dimension.

Reports suggest Washington is considering inviting air forces of the group's allies for training at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam

The Guam base is a key US military facility in the Pacific and may also be China's first target if hostilities escalate between the two countries.

Last month, the Chinese Air Force released a propaganda video that simulated an attack on the base. But eagle-eyed fact-checkers were quick to point out how Chinese stole clips from Hollywood movies to make this fake video.

In recent months, China has made its intentions clear. It is indulging in more fights and staking a claim on more territories.

The time is right for all the four nations to move beyond being a symbolic alliance.

It must set out clear objectives and each ally must commit to tangible contributions.

They could start by naming China as the common enemy first.

