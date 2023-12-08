Qatar: Indian ambassador meets sailors on death row

Indian ambassador in Doha, Qatar has met Indian sailors for the first time since they were handed death sentence by a court in the gulf country. The meeting took place in a prison on December 3.

The consular access to these sailors came just a couple of days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during COP28 Summit on December 1.

The consular access to these sailors came just a couple of days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during COP28 Summit on December 1.

The Indian sailors were given consular access on November 7, but the December 3 meet was the first time the Indian ambassador to Qatar Mr Vipul was able to meet them.

“We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance… Our ambassador got consular access to meet all eight of them in prison on December 3,” said Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Charges not public

Indian government has appealed against the death penalty handed to the sailors. They were reportedly accused of spying for Israel. The charges have not been made public by Qatar.

All of these Indian sailors are employees of a Doha-based firm Dahra Global. They were taken into custody in the month of August last year.

Qatari authorities have not made the charges against the sailors public. India's Ministry of External Affairs has said that the judgment remains confidential and it has been shared with Indian legal team.

India has already termed the death sentences "deeply shocking". India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already met family members of the Indian sailors and has assured them of the Indian government treating the issue with "the highest importance".

The family members of the eight sailors have also sent a mercy plea to the Emir of Qatar.