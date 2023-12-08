In bid to bridge gap with common Indians, PM Modi requests party leaders to drop 'Ji' from his name

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged his party leaders to drop "Ji" from his name while addressing him and just address him as Modi. His candid request to the leaders came as the prime minister is of the view that adding "Ji", a Hindi word commonly added to a person's first or last name to denote respect, will distance him from the common people of India. "Don't distance me from the public by making me 'Modi ji'. I am Modi," PM Modi reportedly said.

"Modi Ji" is often used by top leaders of the party and other party workers to refer to the prime minister in public discourse such as news channel debates and party events. PM Modi's request to the leaders came as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was holding its parliamentary party meeting having secured a resounding victory in the three out of four state elections.

Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex, where the meeting took place, was filled with the chants of "Modi ji ka swagat hai" (translates in English as - We welcome PM Modi) coupled with loud applause.

While the prime minister was given a standing ovation by the leaders present at the meeting, Modi credited all of them for the win saying that it was not anyone's personal victory but was rather a collective victory.

Many senior leaders were present at the party meeting which also saw the presence of BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who felicitated the PM at the meeting. This was the BJP's first Parliamentary party meeting as Parliament's winter session kicked off on December 4 and is scheduled to continue till December 22.

'Hard work of all party workers': PM Modi

While addressing media personnel following the meet, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said, "During the BJP Parliamentary party meeting today, PM Modi said it was the result of the hard work of all the party workers that the BJP achieved a massive victory in three states."

"The PM appreciated everyone's work. He also said that all BJP MPs and ministers have to participate in Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra from December 22 to 25 January," he added.

While quoting PM Modi, Joshi added that the Congress party faced elections 40 times in states and got success only on seven ocassions whereas BJP got a chance to seek repeat mandate 39 times and got success on 22 ocassions.

"Our percentage is 56 percent and Congress's is 18 percent. Thus the figures prove that people's biggest choice now is BJP," Joshi added.