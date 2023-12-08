India: 'Cash for query' ethics committee report against MP Mahua Moitra tabled in lower house

With Trinamool Congress leader and a sitting MP, Mahua Moitra remaining at the centre of the 'cash for query' whirlwind, the ethics committee report against her was tabled in the lower house of the Indian Parliament on Friday (Dec 8).

As ruckus broke out in the house, it was adjourned till 2 pm. The report made recommendations to expel the sitting MP after she allegedly shared her Parliamentary login credentials with a businessman friend.

In the last week of November, India's premier investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reportedly kicked off a probe into the allegations against Moitra.

The report was tabled in the lower house by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vijay Sonkar.

The house proceedings were halted earlier as well when it adjourned till 12 noon with opposition lawmakers reacting to the ethics committee report as soon as the Question hour was initiated.

Lower House Speaker Om Birla pulled Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his interruption in the house proceedings as the leader mentioned in the report.

Birla assured that the matter is listed and will be taken up. "The matter has not been taken up yet... Question Hour is your time, you can ask questions," he said, adding, "This is not as per the rules of procedure. It is there in the list of business, when it is taken up I will provide you enough time to speak."

'Goddess Durga has now arrived'

As TMC MP Mahua Moitra was entering the lower house she said in Hindi, "Maa Durga aa gayi hai, ab dekhenge...Jab naash manuj par chhata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai. They have started 'vastraharan' and now you will watch 'Mahabharat ka rann'."

An English translation of this is, "Goddess Durga has now arrived, now we will see.... when calamity befalls on a human, his wisdom dies. They have started disrobing of clothes and now you will watch another Mahabharat unfold." Mahabharat is an epic of ancient India and is revered in Hinduism.

This comes as in early November, Mahua Moitra with other Opposition members by her side, stormed out of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting and accused it of posing unethical and “filthy questions" to her.