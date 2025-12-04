/Putin India visit: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for commuters. Check affected routes, diversions and which ones to avoid

On Friday (December 5), traffic movement will be restricted on key roads in New Delhi due to a special event, as announced by Delhi police. An official advisory highlights the areas where parking and stopping will be prohibited to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion. The restrictions will be enforced between 10:00am and 11:30am. During this period, vehicles will not be allowed to stop or park on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, and Janpath Road. These roads lie within a high-security and high-traffic zone, and authorities anticipate an increase in activity due to the event.

Delhi police have warned that any vehicles found parked in these areas will be towed. Offenders who violate parking rules or ignore instructions from traffic officers will face penalties. Towed vehicles will be taken to two designated locations: one near Kali Bari Mandir Marg and the other in front of Bhairon Mandir, where owners can retrieve their vehicles after completing the necessary formalities.

While these measures are temporary, police emphasize their importance in maintaining order. The arrangements have been made well in advance to prevent disruptions and to facilitate smooth movement around the event venue without impacting the rest of the district. Motorists are urged to avoid these routes during the restricted hours and to choose alternative roads to avoid delays. Commuters heading to central Delhi are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their travels.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY. Special traffic arrangements will be in place in New Delhi District on 05.12.2025 due to a special event.

📍RESTRICTIONS AND NO PARKING ZONES:

Different stretches including Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, Janpath Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Mathura Road & Bhairon Marg will remain restricted during:

•10:00–11:30 AM

•11:00 AM–12:30 PM

•03:00–05:00 PM

•05:00–09:00 PM

📍MAJOR DIVERSIONS:

Vande Matram Marg → Simon Boliver Marg • R/A Kautilya Marg • Sunheri Masjid • R/A Rail Bhawan • Janpath Tolstoy Marg • Tolstoy KG Marg • Barakhamba Road, etc.

📍ROUTES TO AVOID:

Mother Teresa Crescent • Teen Murti Marg • Akbar Road • MLNP • Janpath Road • Firoz Shah Road • Sikandra Road • W-Point • Mathura Road • Bhairon Road

📍SUGGESTED ALTERNATIVES:

Vande Matram Marg • Yashwant Place • Maulana Azad Road • K. Kamraj Marg • Raisina Road • Rafi Marg • DDU Marg • Asaf Ali Road.

📍PUBLIC ADVISORY:

Use public transport, follow traffic police directions and plan travel to ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports in advance