/Purpose was to wage jihad: Delhi Police bust terror module having links to Pakistan

The Delhi Police Special Cell uncovered a terror module having Pakistani links and made five arrests in the case, said Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Additional CP of the Special Cell in a press conference to the media on Thursday (Sep 11). Eleven people were also detained by the police for questioning.

Among the five arrested, one is from Jharkhand, two from Delhi, one is from Telangana and one from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh.



Sulphur powder, ball bearings, IED-making materials, motherboards, and weapons have been recovered from them.

According to the police, the purpose was to acquire a location, gather people to establish a "khilafat" and wage jihad. They were allegedly being trained by Pakistan-based terrorists in "Gazwa-e-Hind" ideology.

"Sulphur powder, Sulphuric acid, nitric acid, sodium bicarbonate, pH weighing checker, ball bearings and equipment which can be used for making an IED, wires, motherboards, laptops and mobile phones, plus weapons and cartridges have been found from them", said Kushwaha.

All five arrested individuals are between 20 and 26 years of age. The maximum recovery was made from Danish, who is from Jharkhand.

The suspects who are now in custody, were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers and received videos on IED-making material. However, nobody had been to Pakistan to take any sort of training.

“They had to acquire a place and prepare a team of many people. The leader of the team had an ID Ghazwa Leader, and he kept his code name as CEO. The central character in this was Ashhar Danish, a resident of Ranchi,” Kushwaha said.