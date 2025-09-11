/Living example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: PM Modi heaps praises on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Sep 11) heaped praises on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday. Recognising his contributions, leadership, and personal qualities, the PM called Bhagwat a living example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Taking to social media platform 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity."

He further said that Bhagwat has the exceptional quality of being soft spoken and a good listener, which allows him to have a deeper perspective on issues, thus adding a sense of sensitivity and dignity to his persona and leadership. He also hailed him as someone who rises above boundaries and considers everyone as his own.

"Mohan ji, in addition to doing full justice to the enormity of the responsibility, has also brought to it his own strength, intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, all of which are inspired by the principle of Nation First", Modi said.

Mohan Bhagwat turns 75

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat turned 75 on Thursday. Born on 11 September 1950 in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, Bhagwat has held the position for more than 16 years after taking over from K S Sudarshan, making him the third-longest-serving RSS chief after Madhukar Dattatreya Deoras and MS Golwalkar. Dattatreya headed RSS for 20 years, while the longest serving chief of the Hindutva organisation was Golwalkar, for over 32 years.