/PM Modi Meets Mauritius PM Ramgoolam in Varanasi: What are key issues on table?

During the visit to Varanasi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday. The meeting took place as the Mauritian PM is on a State Visit to India from 9–16 September. Both leaders will also be expected to hold discussions on crucial matters with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building, according to an official statement, news agency ANI reported.

The meeting between PM Modi and PM Ramgoolam in the historic city of Varanasi signifies the enduring civilizational connect, spiritual bonds and deep-rooted people-to-people connection that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius, according to the PIB release.

PM Modi’s State Visit to Mauritius

The visit of the Mauritius PM came following the positive momentum generated by PM Modi’s State Visit to the nation in March 2025. During that meeting, both leaders increased the bilateral relationship to an ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’.

As a close maritime neighbour and a valued partner in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius holds a pivotal place in India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The growing partnership between the two countries is vital, which is not only for the prosperity of the people but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South. The Varanasi Summit is set to be a landmark moment in the India-Mauritius relationship, underscoring their commitment to shared prosperity, sustainable growth, and a secure, inclusive future.