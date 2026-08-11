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Punjab polls 2027: Indira Gandhi assassination convict’s son to contest from jailed MP Amritpal Singh’s party

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 09:22 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 09:22 IST
Punjab polls 2027: Indira Gandhi assassination convict’s son to contest from jailed MP Amritpal Singh’s party

Amritpal Singh’s Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has named Satwant Singh, son of Indira Gandhi assassination convict Kehar Singh, as its first candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls Photograph: (X)

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Amritpal Singh’s Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has named Satwant Singh, son of Indira Gandhi assassination convict Kehar Singh, as its first candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls. The party said its agenda will focus on Panthic principles, Punjab’s rights and Sikh prisoners.

The stage seems to be set for Punjab Assembly Elections in 2027. Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh’s party Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Monday (Aug 10) announced that Satwant Singh, son of Kehar Singh - man convicted of killing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - is their first candidate for the polls due early next year. Satwant Singh who is 61-year-old, will take his first electoral plunge from the Bassi Pathana constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district. Former PM Indira was assassinated by her two bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh on October 31, 1984, to avenge Operation Bluestar. Kehar Singh was regarded as the mastermind of the assassination plot and hanged to death along with Satwant Singh in Tihar jail on January 6, 1989.

A resident of Mustafabad village in Bassi Pathana, Satwant is a retired bank official. It must be recalled that in 2024 Lok Sabha poll, Khalsa, Beant’s son also won the Faridkot seat as an independent candidate. In the 2024 polls, Satwant had campaigned for Khalsa. Amritpal Singh's party said that the agenda of the party is not limited to seeking political power, but wasfocused on Panthicprinciples, Punjab’s rights and recognising the contribution and dignity of families associated with sacrifices for the community. On the recent political criticism alleging that the party was distancing itself from families linked to past sacrifices, he stated that nominating Satwant’s son serves as direct proof to the contrary.

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Meanwhile, Dakha MLA and senior leader of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday also stated that jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh will contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections since he was their “CM face.” Amritpal Singh is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail where he was initially detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following his arrest in April 2023. Following the expiry of his initial NSA detention periods, he faces further legal proceedings and re-arrests connected to multiple criminal cases, including the 2023 Ajnala police station incident. Amritpal contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from the Khadoor Sahib segment of Punjab and registered a thumping victory.

On the other side, a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal last week reignited speculation that the former allies could revive their alliance ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, although Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already announced that the saffron party was preparing to contest all 117 seats on its own.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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