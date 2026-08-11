/Punjab polls 2027: Indira Gandhi assassination convict’s son to contest from jailed MP Amritpal Singh’s party

The stage seems to be set for Punjab Assembly Elections in 2027. Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh’s party Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Monday (Aug 10) announced that Satwant Singh, son of Kehar Singh - man convicted of killing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - is their first candidate for the polls due early next year. Satwant Singh who is 61-year-old, will take his first electoral plunge from the Bassi Pathana constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district. Former PM Indira was assassinated by her two bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh on October 31, 1984, to avenge Operation Bluestar. Kehar Singh was regarded as the mastermind of the assassination plot and hanged to death along with Satwant Singh in Tihar jail on January 6, 1989.

A resident of Mustafabad village in Bassi Pathana, Satwant is a retired bank official. It must be recalled that in 2024 Lok Sabha poll, Khalsa, Beant’s son also won the Faridkot seat as an independent candidate. In the 2024 polls, Satwant had campaigned for Khalsa. Amritpal Singh's party said that the agenda of the party is not limited to seeking political power, but wasfocused on Panthicprinciples, Punjab’s rights and recognising the contribution and dignity of families associated with sacrifices for the community. On the recent political criticism alleging that the party was distancing itself from families linked to past sacrifices, he stated that nominating Satwant’s son serves as direct proof to the contrary.

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Meanwhile, Dakha MLA and senior leader of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday also stated that jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh will contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections since he was their “CM face.” Amritpal Singh is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail where he was initially detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following his arrest in April 2023. Following the expiry of his initial NSA detention periods, he faces further legal proceedings and re-arrests connected to multiple criminal cases, including the 2023 Ajnala police station incident. Amritpal contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from the Khadoor Sahib segment of Punjab and registered a thumping victory.