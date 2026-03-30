/'Indira Gandhi and left-wing ideology': Amit Shah on 'root cause' of Naxalism in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (March 30) criticised the Congress, linking the origins of Naxalism to the 1970s under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he argued that ideology, not development gaps, drove the movement. "I want to tell, the main reason for Naxalism is not the demand of development, but an ideology, to win the Presidential election, from 1970 Indira ji accepted that due to leftist ideology, Naxalism spread," he said, alleging that Gandhi used the ideology to tilt the 1971 presidential election in favour of VV Giri.

Shah described how multiple states were impacted, forming a “Red Corridor,” and questioned accountability for prolonged poverty and violence in affected regions. "For sixty years, you failed to provide them with homes or access to clean water; you built no schools for them; you prevented mobile towers and banking facilities from reaching their areas, and yet, now you are the ones demanding accountability?" he said, crediting development progress after 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Naxalism has been nearly eliminated in Bastar: Amit Shah

Highlighting recent efforts, Shah said that Naxalism has nearly been eliminated in Bastar, with improved access to schools, healthcare, ration shops, and welfare schemes. "Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar. A campaign was launched to establish a school in every single village across Bastar. A drive was undertaken to open a ration shop in every village within the region. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been established in every Tehsil and Panchayat. Aadhaar cards and ration cards have been issued to the people, and they are now receiving five kilograms of food grains," he said.

"I simply wish to ask those who were here advocating on behalf of Naxalism: Why have the people not received these benefits till now?... The people of Bastar were left behind precisely because the shadow of 'Red Terror' loomed over the region; that is why development failed to reach them. Today, that shadow has been lifted, and Bastar is now on the path of development," he added.