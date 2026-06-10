/Who ruled the longest? Top 7 elected Indian PMs ranked by years in office

Jawaharlal Nehru served as India's first Prime Minister for a total of nearly 17 years. Following independence, he initially governed as the interim Prime Minister for 4 years and 282 days. After India's historic first general elections, he was officially sworn in as the democratically elected Prime Minister, serving in that elected capacity for 12 years and 14 days until his demise in 1964. Nehru first took the oath as an elected PM on 13th May 1952 and served until 27th May 1964 for 4398 days.