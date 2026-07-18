/Punjab Police arrests SHO after FBI names him in extortion case

A Punjab Police Station House Officer has been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 16 lakh from a US-based family, days after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) named him in an indictment alongside several alleged gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar.

The arrested officer, Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, was serving as the SHO of Tanda Police Station in Hoshiarpur district. Following the allegations, he was removed from the post and transferred to the Hoshiarpur Police Line.

Nagra is among 37 people of Indian origin named in the FBI indictment, which alleges an international extortion network involving gangsters and a police official.

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“During the investigation, sufficient evidence has come on record linking Inspector Gurinderjit Nagra with demand, extortion, and illegal gratification from a US-based family,” an officer told ThePrint, quoted as saying.

Police arrested Nagra on July 17 and are set to produce him before a court to seek his custodial remand as investigators attempt to uncover the wider conspiracy behind the case.

The allegations stem from the investigation into the murder of Aam Aadmi Party leader Balwinder Singh, who was killed in Miani village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district in January 2026. At the time, Nagra was the SHO of Tanda Police Station and was supervising the murder investigation.

According to the FBI, the extortion plot unfolded while Punjab Police was investigating the murder. The agency alleged that a US-based member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang shared details of three Punjab residents with Nagra and directed him to pressure their relatives in the United States into paying money by threatening to implicate their family members in the murder case.

The indictment, unsealed by the US Department of Justice on July 7, described the case as an example of alleged collusion between "corrupt" police officers and organised crime groups to carry out extortion.

First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli alleged that Nagra demanded USD 400,000 from a Los Angeles-based family in return for not falsely implicating their relatives in India in the Balwinder Singh murder case.