/Bombay HC cancels Shiv Sena leader's bail | Abhishek Banerjee office demolished | Commonwealth Games

In today's top India news: Bombay High Court cancels the bail of Shiv Sena Corporation member Mahesh Mhatre in the assault case involving hospital staff. Bulldozer action carried out against an office linked to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee over alleged building violations. Olympic medalists Mirabai Chanu and Neeraj Chopra to lead India's contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust receives numerous applications for its first Chief Executive Officer amid donation misappropriation allegations.