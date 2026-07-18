/Watch | PM Modi dials Skyroot founders after successful Vikram-1 launch; here's what he told them

As Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched the Vikram-1 rocket, making history by developing India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the team to join the celebrations, lauding the historic feat as a pivotal step in India's space journey, now powered by private players.

"You have made India proud," the prime minister told Skyroot Aerospace founders Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka.

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket.

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Modi asserted that this landmark achievement would strengthen the country's space ambitions and inspire a whole new generation of innovators. "You have not only planted a new tree in space, but a new root has also been strengthened on the ground to inspire the new generation."

Expressing his desire to be with the young team during the launch, PM Modi revealed that he had been closely tracking the mission.

"I wanted to be there with the young team. I was closely tracking the launch and congratulate your entire team on this remarkable success. It was truly heartening to see that most of your team members are just 25 to 30 years old. That made me especially happy," PM Modi said.

Adding a personal touch to the mission, Vikram-1 carried one of its most symbolic payloads -- a handwritten postcard by PM Modi bearing the words "Vande Mataram." The message travelled alongside dozens of handwritten postcards from Skyroot employees, investors, policymakers, scientists and well-wishers from around the world.

Later, in a post on X, PM Modi described the successful launch of Vikram-1 as a "defining moment" in India's space journey.

"This is a defining moment in India’s space journey. The growing participation of our private sector is opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation.

This achievement will encourage countless youngsters to dream bigger and innovate fearlessly," he said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also hailed the successful launch of Vikram-1, calling it a historic moment for India's space sector.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the launch of "India's first privately developed launch vehicle" by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace was "truly historic".

"India's space ambitions soar to new heights! The successful launch of #Vikram1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle, by #SkyrootAerospace @SkyrootA today is truly historic. The rocket is a reflection of what can be achieved when the innovation and entrepreneurial drive of India's youth are backed by the bold reforms of PM @narendramodi's vision," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.