

India's first private orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, lifted off from Sriharikota on Saturday (July 18, 2026), marking a major milestone for the country's commercial space sector, executed by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace. The project has been named "Mission Aagaman" (arrival). Vikram- 1 Test Flight-1 has successfully reached orbit, with the rocket completing its final burn and deploying its payloads into a nearly 450-km Low-Earth Orbit.

The milestone made India the third country in the world to successfully achieve private orbital launch capability, signifying a historic moment for the growing commercial space industry of the country. Before reaching orbit, it ]successfully completed all four stages of its maiden flight within 10 minutes soon after the launch.

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PM Modi congratulates the team on their success

After the successful launch, PM Modi congratulated the team of Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace. "You will achieve your targets ahead of time," he said. The launch vehicle reached more than the speed of sound, crossing through Max-Q, and entered space, as well as executed stage separations as planned.



Under overcast skies, the four-stage, seven-story-tall Vikram-1 rocket launched at 12:05 PM on Saturday from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The liftoff occurred 35 minutes later than its originally scheduled time of 11:30 AM due to a planned hold triggered by apparent navigation issues.

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