India's first private orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, lifted off from Sriharikota on Saturday (July 18, 2026), marking a major milestone for the country's commercial space sector, executed by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace. The project has been named "Mission Aagaman" (arrival). Vikram- 1 Test Flight-1 has successfully reached orbit, with the rocket completing its final burn and deploying its payloads into a nearly 450-km Low-Earth Orbit.
The milestone made India the third country in the world to successfully achieve private orbital launch capability, signifying a historic moment for the growing commercial space industry of the country. Before reaching orbit, it ]successfully completed all four stages of its maiden flight within 10 minutes soon after the launch.
PM Modi congratulates the team on their success
After the successful launch, PM Modi congratulated the team of Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace. "You will achieve your targets ahead of time," he said. The launch vehicle reached more than the speed of sound, crossing through Max-Q, and entered space, as well as executed stage separations as planned.
Under overcast skies, the four-stage, seven-story-tall Vikram-1 rocket launched at 12:05 PM on Saturday from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The liftoff occurred 35 minutes later than its originally scheduled time of 11:30 AM due to a planned hold triggered by apparent navigation issues.
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Following an initial flight lasting just under 16 minutes, the rocket is scheduled to deploy its mix of domestic and international payloads into a 450 km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at a 60-degree inclination. Named in honour of Vikram Sarabhai, the renowned Father of India's space program, Vikram-1 features an entirely carbon-composite airframe. It relies on internally developed propulsion technology, highlighted by 3D-printed engines and high-thrust, solid-fuel boosters.