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India's first private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, successfully lifts off from Sriharikota; PM Modi congratulates

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 13:37 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 13:42 IST
India's first private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, successfully lifts off from Sriharikota; PM Modi congratulates

Representative image. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Under overcast skies, the four-stage, seven-story-tall Vikram-1 rocket launched at 12:05 PM on Saturday from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.


India's first private orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, lifted off from Sriharikota on Saturday (July 18, 2026), marking a major milestone for the country's commercial space sector, executed by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace. The project has been named "Mission Aagaman" (arrival). Vikram- 1 Test Flight-1 has successfully reached orbit, with the rocket completing its final burn and deploying its payloads into a nearly 450-km Low-Earth Orbit.

The milestone made India the third country in the world to successfully achieve private orbital launch capability, signifying a historic moment for the growing commercial space industry of the country. Before reaching orbit, it ]successfully completed all four stages of its maiden flight within 10 minutes soon after the launch.

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PM Modi congratulates the team on their success

After the successful launch, PM Modi congratulated the team of Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace. "You will achieve your targets ahead of time," he said. The launch vehicle reached more than the speed of sound, crossing through Max-Q, and entered space, as well as executed stage separations as planned.


Under overcast skies, the four-stage, seven-story-tall Vikram-1 rocket launched at 12:05 PM on Saturday from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The liftoff occurred 35 minutes later than its originally scheduled time of 11:30 AM due to a planned hold triggered by apparent navigation issues.

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WATCH: https://www.wionews.com/videos/vikram-1-launch-success-india-s-first-private-rocket-reaches-space-skyroot-creates-history-1784361397727

Following an initial flight lasting just under 16 minutes, the rocket is scheduled to deploy its mix of domestic and international payloads into a 450 km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at a 60-degree inclination. Named in honour of Vikram Sarabhai, the renowned Father of India's space program, Vikram-1 features an entirely carbon-composite airframe. It relies on internally developed propulsion technology, highlighted by 3D-printed engines and high-thrust, solid-fuel boosters.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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