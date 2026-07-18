/J&K government establishes independent cyber crime coordination centre

In a major move to strengthen the cyber security framework and enhance the Union Territory's capacity to tackle cybercrime, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the establishment of the Jammu & Kashmir Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (JK4C) as an independent organisation under the overall superintendence and control of the Director General of Police (DGP), J&K.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, the JK4C will function as the nodal agency for coordinating efforts to prevent, detect and investigate cybercrimes across the Union Territory. The Centre will work in close coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, ensuring seamless integration with the national cybercrime response framework.

The order states that the JK4C will be headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP), who will serve as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

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In a significant organisational restructuring, the Government has detached the cybercrime portfolio from the Crime Wing of the J&K Police. All cybercrime-related functions will now be handled exclusively by the newly created JK4C.

The Government has also directed that the existing two Zonal Cyber Crime Investigation Centres of Excellence (CICEs) and 23 District Cyber Police Stations will become integral components of the JK4C, creating a unified institutional mechanism to combat cybercrime across Jammu and Kashmir.

The order further provides that the proposal for the creation of posts required for the functioning of the JK4C will be processed separately in accordance with the prescribed procedure after completion of necessary formalities.

Until regular posts are created and filled, the Police Headquarters, J&K, has been instructed to deploy the required number of police personnel, from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and below, from the existing strength to ensure the Centre becomes operational without delay.

Besides approving the establishment of the Centre, the Government has also sanctioned its organisational structure, tentative staff strength, operational framework, workflow of various verticals, and the roles and responsibilities of its divisions and units, as detailed in the annexure to the Government Order.