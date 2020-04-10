Punjab extends lockdown till May 1; Tamil Nadu reports 77 in last 24 hours

Even as Punjab on Friday extended lockdown in the state till May 1, the state government said today that twenty-one new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases to 151.

Amid the rising number of cases, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh proposed Rs 550 crore project to the government for setting up an advanced centre for virology in the state, with land to be offered by the state government free of cost.

CM Amarinder Singh wrote to PM Modi requesting him to direct the Union Ministry of health & family welfare to set up the proposed centre which would focus on addressing regional, national and global needs in virology, diagnostic, research and therapeutic evaluations to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, elsewhere the Karnataka government said that ten new coronavirus cases were reported in the state in last 24 hours taking the number of cases to 207.

Six people have died to the virus in Karnataka.

Punjab's Mohali district granted permission to Max Super Speciality Hospital to collect samples for testing of coronavirus cases.

Elsewhere in the country, the Tamil Nadu government said that 77 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state today with the total number of confirmed cases climbing to 911 in the state even as the Haryana government said 162 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state, with 22 people having been discharged.

(With ANI inputs)