Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A 38-year-old IT engineer in Pune has been arrested for allegedly murdering his three-year-old son, suspecting that his wife was involved in an extramarital affair. The accused, identified as Madhav Sadhurao Tiketi, is a resident of Ratan Prestige in Chandan Nagar, Pune. His son, Himmat Madhav Tiketi, was found dead with his throat slit.

According to the police, the child's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigations are ongoing.

Suspicions and a heated argument lead to tragedy

Madhav Tiketi and his wife, Swaroopa, originally from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, were reportedly facing marital discord. Madhav suspected Swaroopa of infidelity, leading to frequent conflicts between the couple.

On Thursday afternoon, an intense argument broke out at their home. In a fit of rage, Madhav left the house, taking their son with him. He was seen spending time at a bar before leaving around 12:30 PM.

Murder in a secluded spot

After leaving the bar, Madhav purchased a knife and a blade from a shop and took his son to a remote location. In a brutal act, he slit the child’s throat and abandoned the body in the bushes before fleeing.

Following a missing complaint filed by the child's mother, police began tracking Madhav’s movements. His mobile phone location led them to a lodge, where he was found heavily intoxicated.

After regaining consciousness, Madhav confessed to the crime. Acting on his statement, police located the murder site in a nearby forested area and recovered the child’s body.

As reported by NDTV, a police officer involved in the case stated, “Last night the child's mother came to the police station and filed a missing report of her son. During investigation, it was found that the child's father was drunk in a lodge. We him into custody and arrested her. On further interrogation, he confessed to killing his son. The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. A case of murder has been registered as per the crime.”

(With inputs from agencies)