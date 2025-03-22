Clean drinking water is essential for human health, and access to it is a fundamental human right. On March 22, we observe World Water Day, to highlight the importance of freshwater resources and raise awareness about the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water, which is alarming.

Advertisment

Clean drinking water helps prevent waterborne diseases, such as cholera, typhoid and dysentery. Access to clean drinking water can reduce child mortality rates by up to 50 per cent. It can improve cognitive function, boost energy levels and enhance overall productivity.

Also read: It's now or never to save glaciers as they are melting faster than ever; major concerns in South Asia

World Health Organization (WHO) said in its report that approximately 2.2 billion people globally lack access to safely managed drinking water. Around 4.2 billion people worldwide lack access to safely managed sanitation services and the United Nations estimates that almost 80 per cent of wastewater is released into the environment without adequate treatment.

Advertisment

Governments across the world need to tackle the issue on an urgent basis and invest more and more in technologies which can make clean drinking water accessible to everyone. As we talk about technologies, WION came across a man, who is turning air into clean and drinkable water. Can you imagine?

Navkaran Singh Bagga, founder and CEO of Advanced Knowledge Ventures & Opportunities (AKVO), is helping the world's problems by making machines that transform humidity in the air into drinking water. This innovative technology represents a renewable solution to the global water crisis, offering a sustainable and accessible source of clean water.

Also read: Scientists detect huge city under Giza pyramids in Egypt. Not possible, experts say

Advertisment

What is the process of atmospheric water generation?

WION Spoke to Bagga and asked about the atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology. He said, "AWG is cutting-edge technology that literally captures water from the air we breathe. Although we can't see it, there is moisture in the air around us."

"An AWG machine pulls in the moist air, cools it to the temperature where the water vapour turns to liquid, and collects the resulting water. The water is then filtered and cleaned so it's safe to consume," he added.

"In simple terms, think about how water vapour seems to appear on a chilled glass of water on a hot, muggy day — AWG technology employs the same condensation effect but on a much bigger and more controlled level. After being gathered, the water is passed through various filters (carbon, sediment, and possibly reverse osmosis) and later treated with UV or other sterilisation processes to guarantee that it complies with strict quality levels. The outcome is clean and quality water that lacks contaminants, chemicals, and pathogens," he added.

Also read: Man spent 6 months in a cave without a clock for an experiment. Here's what he learned

Contaminated water kills hundreds every year

Statista noted in its report, published in January 2024, that the number of deaths due to unsafe water sources has generally decreased over time as it surveyed all the countries from 1990 to 2021. The report said that in low-income countries, unsafe water sources are the cause of 2.3 per cent of deaths as of 2021. In Chad, seven per cent of deaths are due to these unsafe water resources. In India, it was 3.3 per cent in 2021, compared to 14.1 per cent in 1990. The situation has gotten better, but a lot still needs to be done.

Dr Himanshu Batra, Consultant- Pediatrics, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi told WION, "Adequate and clean drinking water is a basic human right and is important to prevent diarrheal illnesses, cholera, hepatitis and typhoid."

"Not only do these illnesses lead to mortality but also lead to malnutrition in younger children and missing school days in older children. Supply of adequate and clean drinking water to all is one of the developmental goals put by the United Nations. The government of India has also launched various programmes to address this issue so that clean drinking water reaches every household," Dr Batra said.

"Measures which can be taken at individual and community levels are rain water harvesting, avoiding wastage of water, using filters, chemical disinfection, boiling water at home before use," Dr Batra added.

Also read: Cosmic explosions killed all life on Earth 445mn yrs ago and then again 73mn years later: Report

Swati Herkal, Environmental Socialist and member of the Rotary Club of Wai, Maharashtra told WION, "Access to safe water prevents life-threatening diseases, improves quality of life, and supports overall well-being."

"Recently, Pune has experienced an outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, with a surge in cases potentially linked to water contamination. Contaminated water disproportionately affects vulnerable populations, particularly children, leading to malnutrition and stunted growth," Herkal said.

"To address this issue, a multi-pronged approach is essential: investing in water purification infrastructure, raising community awareness on sanitation, and promoting sustainable water management practices. Public-private partnerships and innovative technologies, such as affordable filtration systems, can play a crucial role in ensuring clean water accessibility for all," she further said.

The priority is to find solutions cost-efficiently and fast

Bagga said, "It is a sad fact that millions of individuals worldwide remain without access to clean drinking water, resulting in serious health risks and high mortality rates from waterborne diseases. The first and foremost priority needs to be finding a solution for this problem on the ground level, cost-efficiently and fast."

Giving an example of his AWG technology, Bagga said that the focus should be on remote, local installations instead of dependence on large-scale infrastructure projects—such as installing pipelines or hauling water to far-flung villages.

He said that projects aimed at helping people in underdeveloped and remote regions should lower operational costs and maintenance. The majority of AWG machines are powered by electricity from renewable sources such as solar power, thus avoiding the long-term expense of water procurement and distribution, he pointed out.

"AWG deployment in water-scarce areas can make a dramatic socio-economic difference. If people, particularly women and children, don't have to spend their precious time fetching water, they can allocate that time to education, healthcare, and community development activities," Bagga noted.