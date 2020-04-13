Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh announce lockdown extension

Just hours after Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Arunachal Pradesh on Monday announced extension of lockdown till April 30.

"Cabinet has approved lockdown extension in Puducherry till April 30," chief minister V. Narayanasamy said.

"The state cabinet met today and decided to extend lockdown till April 30 with exemptions," Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu announced.

The "exemptions" include officials to attend offices with 50 per cent officers on a "rotational basis".

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister announced that all state transport buses will function intra-district with 50 per cent occupancy, however, no weekly market has been permitted.

The chief minister allowed construction and infrastructure-related work as well as industries to function with the DC's permission "but only with the available workforce in the state."

In Pathankot, four more persons tested positive for the virus on Monday. In Madhya Pradesh, three more coronavirus cases were detected in Bhopal today, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 142.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal state government announced that there were 110 active coronavirus cases and seven deaths due to the virus.

In Kasmir, 25 more coronavirus cases were reported with the total number of cases in the Union Territory (UT) rising to 270.