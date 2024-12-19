New Delhi, India

Advertisment

A scuffle broke out on Thursday (Dec 19) between the lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc as both sides protested against each other, claiming disrespect towards the architect of the Constitution of India, Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Amid the brawl, BJP MP Pratap Sarangi was injured while another MP, Mukesh Rajput, suffered head injuries and his BP shot up. As per reports, both the MPs are going through tests and CT scans at the RML Hospital in New Delhi.

How did the controversy start?

Advertisment

The controversy broke out over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on Ambedkar after the home minister, during a debate in Rajya Sabha, stated, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai—Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar.) If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven."

The Congress claimed that the remark was an insult to Ambedkar.

The opposition parties demanded the resignation of Shah, accusing him of insulting the father of the constitution, BR Ambedkar.

Advertisment

Outrage caused by protest

> Protesters were dressed in blue, a colour linked with Ambedkar, and demanded Shah's resignation while holding placards with slogans like “Main Bhi Ambedkar” and “Amit Shah maafi maango."

> Key leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi, joined the rally.

> The protest by INDIA bloc MPs turned ugly amid confrontation with BJP lawmakers as the physical violence left two BJP MPs, Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Chandra Sarangi, injured and they had to be hospitalised.

> Sarangi alleged that he fell after Rahul Gandhi pushed MP Mukesh Rajput who fell on him. However, Gandhi claimed that BJP MPs blocked him and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge from entering the Parliament building.

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi says, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." pic.twitter.com/xhn2XOvYt4 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

> A video was shared by BJP MP Bhupender Yadav, in which Rahul Gandhi is seen proceeding towards Sarangi after the fall. BJP MP Nishikant confronted Gandhi asking, "Aren't you ashamed? You’re behaving like a goon."

> Responding to Dubey's remark, the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is heard saying, "I didn't push him, he (Sarangi) pushed me." As Gandhi walks away, BJP leaders can be heard reacting, "He did not push you."

Also Read: Congress claims notice received from X over video of Amit Shah's remark on Ambedkar

Meanwhile, Kharge also wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker urging him to order an inquiry into the incident, as he claims he lost his balance and was forced to sit down on the ground in front of Makar Dwar of the Parliament. This triggered the BJP to react, and they called Congress "hypocrites" who murdered democracy in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)