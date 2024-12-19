New Delhi, India

The Indian National Congress (INC) claimed that some of its leaders had received notice from the social media platform X that the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked them to remove the video of the Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah, as it violated Indian laws.

The claim comes amid accusations from the BJP that Congress leaders had shared edited videos of Amit Shah's Rajya Sabha speech about BR Ambedkar.

There was no confirmation from X or the MHA’s Cyber Crime Coordination Centre on the notice sent.

Shah's 'controversial' remark on Ambedkar

The controversy erupted after the home minister, during a debate in Rajya Sabha, stated, "It has become a fashion to repeatedly invoke Ambedkar’s name. If they had taken God’s name as often, they would have earned a place in heaven."

Following this, Babasaheb Ambedkar's grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, condemned the union minister for his remarks on the architect of the Indian Constitution, stating that the BJP is still abiding by the 'same old mentality.'

The political row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the opposition's criticism and slammed the “anti-Ambedkar history” of Congress, alleging that the party had previously sabotaged Ambedkar's power relentlessly, which included denying him the Bharat Ratna and opposing his electoral bids. "Congress can try as they want, but people know the truth about their legacy," he said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed Modi's allegations. “They are against the Constitution and Ambedkar’s vision,” Gandhi said, warning that the BJP’s actions are aimed at erasing Ambedkar’s contributions.

Watch | India: Uproar In Parliament Over Amit Shah's Remarks On BR Ambedkar

Amidst this political row, opposition parties demanded the resignation of Shah, accusing him of insulting BR Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies)