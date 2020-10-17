Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in India

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting for the coronavirus situation and the preparedness of the country for vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration.

India has emerged as one of the hotspots in the world as the coronavirus cases crossed 7,400,000 as of Saturday morning.

Also read| Coronavirus: India reports 60k+ new cases, active cases fall below 800,000

The Prime Minister applauded the efforts of the local authorities which have led to a decline in the number of daily infections.

This meeting was attended by Union Health Minister, Shri Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to PM, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Principal Scientific Advisor, Senior Scientists, officers of PMO, and other Departments of Government of India.

He also talked about the preparedness of the authorities in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine. He pointed out that India has three coronavirus vaccine, out of which two are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III of clinical trials. He also informed that Indian scientists are already collaborating with Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka, and countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Qatar and Bhutan for clinical trials in their countries.

Also read| COVID-19: Russia's Sputnik V gets go ahead for clinical trials in India

The PM urged the authorities to make sure they are prepared for the distribution of the vaccine as the Asian country is geographically widespread. He stressed that every step in the logistics, delivery, and administration should be put in place rigorously. He further guided the authorities to include advanced planning of cold storage chains, distribution network, monitoring mechanism, advance assessment, and preparation of ancillary equipment required, such as vails, syringes etc.

He has also urged locals to keep maintaining social distance and step outside only when necessary, especially with the upcoming festival season in India.

India reported 62,212 new cases and 837 deaths on Saturday morning.