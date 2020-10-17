Coronavirus: India reports 60k+ new cases, active cases fall below 800,000

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India went past 7400,000 on Saturday as 62,212 new cases were detected. As the number of people who recovered from coronavirus went past 65 lakh (65,24,595), it meant that the recovery rate hit 87.78 per cent. As per the data updated by Indian Health Ministry on Saturday the death toll climbed to 112,998.

837 people lost lives in past 24 hours.

On a brighter note, the number of active coronavirus cases fell below 800 thousand for the first time in one and a half months.

Quick facts:

Total number of infections so far: 7432,680

Death toll: 112,998

New cases detected: 62,212

Deaths in last 24 hours: 837

Number of active cases: 795,087

Recovery rate: 87.78 per cent

Fatality rate: 1.52 per cent

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5?. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,32,54,017 samples have been tested up to October 16 with 9,99,090 samples being tested on Friday.

The 837 new fatalities include 306 from Maharashtra, 73 from Karnataka,61 from West Bengal, 57 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from Uttar Pradesh and 40 from Chhattisgarh.

Total of 112,998 deaths reported so far in the country includes 41,502 from Maharashtra, followed by 10,529 from Tamil Nadu, 10,356 from Karnataka, 6,589 from Uttar Pradesh,6,382 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,946 from Delhi, 5,931 from West Bengal, 3,980 from Punjab and 3,617from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With PTI inputs)