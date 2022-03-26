Prices of over 800 essential medicines, including paracetamol set to rise

According to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) of India, the prices of essential medicines including painkillers and antibiotics is set to increase from April.

"Based on the WPI data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as 10.76607 per cent during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020," the NPPA said.

The list involves over 800 medicines which will witness a rise in prices from next month. The rise in prices is set to be in the range of over 10 per cent.

The National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) includes medicines like paracetamol, antibiotics like azithromycin. The list also reportedly includes drugs linked to treating COVID-19 patients.

The NPPA said the increase in prices is in line with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). Reports claim prices of drugs used to treat heart disease, high blood pressure and fever is also set to increase.

Apart from paracetamol, the prices of metronidazole, ciprofloxacin hydrochloride, azithromycin will also increase among others.

