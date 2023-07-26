Prevention to curation: Everything you need to know about rising conjunctivitis infection

The condition commonly referred to as "pink eye" or conjunctivitis becomes more common during the rainy season. The weather's dampness and humidity provide the perfect condition for the growth of the bacteria and viruses that cause this extremely common eye infection. For these diseases, rainfall that collects in various places serves as a breeding environment. Conjunctivitis risk is also increased by the fact that people are more inclined to come into proximity to contaminated water or surfaces. The overall number of infections this year has already increased, according to doctors in Delhi and the surrounding territories.

To know further about the on-ground situation, and seek an expert opinion, WION spoke to Dr. Charu Tyagi, eye specialist and former senior consultant at Max hospitals who told us, “ The number of cases we are coming across is increasing day by day, and there has been a drastic surge in cases in the past 10-12 days. There is a remarkable rise, which is at least three to four times the previous years.”

What is conjunctivitis?

Redness, itching, excessive tearing, and the development of a thick discharge around the eyes are symptoms of the disorder. The clear tissue that covers the white area of the eye and inside of the eyelids, known as the conjunctiva, becomes inflamed as a result.

Conjunctivitis can affect one or both eyes in a person. Some forms of pink eye are extremely contagious (easily passed from person to person), but several others are not, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Types of conjunctivitis

There are three main forms of "pink eye": bacterial, viral, and allergic. The most typical type of conjunctivitis is viral conjunctivitis. Because it is so contagious, this kind of pink eye frequently spreads across classrooms and other crowded settings.

Bacterial conjunctivitis causes sticky eye pus. In contrast, allergic conjunctivitis, a form of pink eye, is brought on by an allergic reaction to pollen, animals, cigarette smoke, pool chlorine, automobile fumes, or other environmental factors. It's not spreadable.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis

Red eyes, a burning or itching sensation, and the impression that something is in your eye are some of the "pink eye" symptoms. The presence of swollen eyelids and eye discomfort are other indicators. Vision becomes cloudy or fuzzy as a result. A sticky discharge from the eyes is also often observed.

Treatment for conjunctivitis

The body fights against the virus on its own; there is no special treatment for the infection. However, it is essential to maintain excellent hygiene, refrain from touching the eyes with unclean hands, and seek medical assistance as soon as any symptoms appear to reduce the spread of conjunctivitis. To stop the spread of the disease, doctors advise patients not to share personal belongings like towels or eye makeup.

What should you do if you catch the infection?

According to Dr. Tyagi, “If your symptoms are mild then good enough, it may heal on its own. But if the irritation is more, seek advice from an eye specialist as there is not one single type of strain that we’re coming across. We’re coming across viral strains, bacterial infections, and some cases of severe allergies as well. So, it will be best for the eye specialist to decide what type of infection you have and what will be the best treatment for you. One should not take over-the-counter medicines from the chemist as it may backfire very badly and create a more serious situation for the doctor and the patient.”

According to Dr. JS Titiyal, chief of the RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, the national capital is reporting 100 such cases per day. "We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day.”

There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season.