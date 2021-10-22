Pressure on global energy crisis deepens with population growth

In the world we live in today, energy is required for almost everything. From powering your car to keeping the lights on in your home, energy is needed not only for your daily needs but also for producing everything that humans consume. As the population soars unsustainably, so does the energy demand.

The demand in global energy consumption is expected to grow significantly in the coming decades, let’s look at some figures.

With the global population expected to increase by 2 billion in the next two decades, electricity generation is estimated to increase by almost 49 per cent by the year 2040.

For 2021, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates a growth of 4.6 per cent, with more than two-thirds of the current increase in demand coming from developing economies and emerging markets, with a significant increase in the demand for fossil fuels.

Reports also suggest that the demand for coal alone is projected to increase by almost 60 per cent more than all renewable energy sources combined, leading to a rise of almost 5 per cent in global emissions.

All forms of electricity generation have an environmental impact on our air, water, and land. Governments need to invest in improving the efficiency of energy use to reduce the environmental impact of our energy consumption. This will require us to transition from contemporary technologies to renewables. The challenge will be the hardest for developing countries like India, where the high rate of population growth is coupled with high pressures on economic and environmental resources.

The energy problem we face today can threaten human wellbeing in pervasive ways. The truth is that most of the world's population does not have access to sufficient energy to meet even the most basic human needs – this is unfair. And meeting the ever-growing demand for energy worldwide, that too in a sustainable manner, is a key challenge that needs to be overcome.

Non-renewables, energy production, and population pressure

Typically, developing countries have the highest population growth rates. As they are also the ones who struggle the most in adopting renewable sources of energy, they often opt for fossil fuels for satiating their energy demand.



Non-renewable resources have been the focal point of producing energy worldwide for centuries. They make up more than 80% of global energy production. Resources such as oil, natural gas and coal will eventually deplete, and will not refresh for generations to come.

The human population has more than doubled in the last 50 years leading to expansions in global trade, urbanisation and human consumption. These trends have been accounted as the front-line drivers for the destruction and degradation of nature with humans overexploiting the natural resources at an unprecedented rate.

Oil is a resource that has taken millions of years of pressure and heat to come into existence, and a lot of the easy-to-tap oil fields that have been discovered so far have already majorly been exploited. Experts believe we may soon hit peak oil, and that the remaining oil there is to be found will be harder to extract, and more expensive. What’s worse, a race to exploit the world’s seabed for oil and gas is underway- and it can wreak havoc on marine life.



Coal has been used for thousands of years, but it was during the industrial revolution, and the invention of the steam engine, that coal use soared. Today coal supplies more than one-third of global electricity generation and plays a crucial role in industries like steel and iron. Coal is widely used in Asia, as it is widely available and cheap, but this industry is also environmentally destructive, its use is harmful to human well-being, and the emissions are leading to climate change.

And then there is nuclear power -but it poses numerous threats to people and the environment.

Impact of non–renewable resources on the environment

It is evident that our world is converging to climate and ecological tipping points because of human activities.

As per the International Energy Agency – IEA, around three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions are caused by the energy sector, adversely affecting our climate.

Reducing the global carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 and limiting the increase in global temperatures to 1.5°C requires a complete alteration in the methods of how energy is produced and consumed globally.

The IEA also suggests that even though the numbers of countries pledging to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 have grown rapidly, there haven’t been strong enough measures to implement the pledges, leading to a shortfall in the targets set for 2050.

Considering the rapidly-growing human population and our unsustainable activities, it is estimated that even if the pledges and commitments are successfully implemented, the world could still face around 22 billion tonnes of global carbon emissions by 2050. This would result in a rise of 2.1°C in global temperatures by 2100.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill for most of 2020…the lockdowns resulted in an estimated drop of around 2.4 billion tonnes in global carbon emissions. However, as per experts, the carbon emissions were set to bounce back in 2021, led by strong global demand for coal in producing electricity.

As per a recent report by the International Energy Association, carbon emissions could increase by almost 5% in 2021, with the demand for coal being the key driver.

Even though there is a global increase in demand for renewable energy sources, the expected rise in demand for coal will rule out the use of renewables by almost 60%.

Research tells us that more than 80% of the estimated growth in demand for coal in 2021 will be provided by Asia, led by China.

According to the experts at the IEA, the economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis is casting a lethal and unsustainable effect on our climate.

Along with the energy industry, the Oil industry is yet another element causing adverse effects on our environment.

Canadian Oil Sands

In Canada's Alberta state, a huge oil deposit has been found in the form of tar sands. The size of the oil field makes it the third-largest in the world after Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. The problematic extraction methods from this tar sand mean that the topsoil must be cleared before collecting the sand, which is then taken to a refinery where synthetic crude oil can be extracted. This process is incredibly destructive for the environment and creates a lot of carbon emissions.

Fracking for Oil

Another contentious issue from the oil industry is the use of fracking. This technique, which has been in use since the 1940s, involves injecting water, sand and other chemicals into an oil well or natural gas well after a perforating gun has created fissures in the ground inside the shale.

The solution pumped into the well open up the cracks to increase the production from the well. The controversial part of this is that the cracks created can lead to dangerous chemicals leaking into the groundwater and affect the water table, leading to serious problems for homeowners in the areas surrounding the sites.

The continuous use of non-renewable resources for energy production is not only driving them towards depletion but also the release of greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide, methane and many other gasses by burning the non-renewable resources are eventually leading to polluting the air and warming up our environment.

Renewable energy-Key to sustainable future with focus on India

In today’s era of increasing urbanization; tackling climate change, preserving biodiversity and working to achieve sustainable development models have become a global agenda, and one way the world looks at achieving this is by transforming from non-renewable sources of energy to renewable sources of energy or clean and green energy.

The demand and consumption of energy in India have been growing at one of the fastest rates in the world considering its increasing population and economic development.

India has been exploring various opportunities and facing challenges on its path to develop and provide economical and sustainable energy to its growing population.

Coal and Oil are currently the main resources to meet India’s energy demands, with coal being a primary contributor, with a share of almost 57%.

However, modern renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind power are also gaining ground rapidly in the country.

According to the International Energy Agency, India is on the edge of entering a solar power revolution which could replace coal as its major source for producing energy.

Currently, with an installed capacity of 38 Gigawatts, India has the 5th largest installed solar power capacity globally and targets to achieve about 450 Gigawatts of renewable energy production by 2030, with 280 Gigawatts coming from solar power.

In 2020, India opened the world’s largest solar power plant in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district. The Bhadla Solar Park covers 5700 hectares of the desert with a maximum capacity of 2,245 Megawatts. Currently, Rajasthan produces over 5 Gigawatts of Solar power per year.

Rajasthan also houses the fifth-largest installed wind power generation capacity in the country.

The construction of a massive wind park in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan started in 2001…by 2012, the installed capacity had reached over 1 Gigawatt.

Today, Rajasthan boasts of more than 4.3 Gigawatts of installed wind power capacity.

The potential of India’s inclusion of solar energy as a renewable resource for energy production has always been great.

Today, many areas within various airports across the country harness solar power.

In January 2014, GMR’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, operated by Delhi International Airport Private Limited (DIAL), became India’s first airport to get a solar power plant installed with a capacity of 2.14 Megawatts.

The generated electricity is used for the aeronautical ground lighting systems and supplementary buildings at the airport’s airside. The capacity of 2.14 Megawatts was increased to 7.84 Megawatts in 2016 making the airport largely dependent on green energy.

Similarly, in August 2015, Cochin International Airport became the world’s first-ever airport to be completely operated on solar power, with an installed solar power capacity of 12 Megawatts, which has now increased to 40 Megawatts.

To safeguard the health of women and children of households living below the poverty line, the Indian Government launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) on the 1st of May, 2016. 50 Million LPG connections were provided to these households as a healthier alternative of cooking fuel instead of coal & firewood. The scheme benefitted more than 40 million below poverty line households across the nation and considering its success, the scheme has been included in the Union Budget of 2021-2022, this time targeting 10 million beneficiaries.

Another noteworthy initiative - In January 2015, India launched the UJALA scheme, in which LED bulbs, and tube lights were offered to domestic consumers to replace the conventional incandescent models which consume far more energy. Today, more than 360 Million LEDs have been distributed across the nation, saving more than 40,000 Million Kilowatts per year, and reducing carbon emissions by more than 30 Million tonnes per year in a lighting revolution that has been remarkable.

In a first-of-its-kind effort, India gifted solar panels to the United Nations – these have been installed at the rooftop of its headquarters in New York in 2019.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from across the globe, the Gandhi Solar Park comprises 193 panels, each representing a member of the United Nations. The park’s annual energy output was estimated to be 82,244 kilowatt – equivalent to the energy produced by burning more than 32,000 kilograms of coal.

The transition to green energy has already gained momentum globally with countries investing heavily to transit to renewable sources of energy.

With countries like Germany and the United States of America leading the charts of renewable energy in 2020, India isn’t far behind followed by the European Union.

According to International Energy Agency’s Renewables 2020 report, India is set to witness the largest increase in its renewable resources focusing on its solar energy and wind power installations.

Case studies

Indira Paryavaran Bhawan

A prominent example of an energy shift to renewable sources of energy is the Indira Paryavaran Bhawan. Located in New Delhi, Indira Paryavaran Bhawan houses the Ministry of Forest, Environment & Climate Change and is India’s first on-site net-zero building.

With an installed solar power capacity of 930 Kilowatts Peak and spread across 6000 square meters of area, the building hosts the largest rooftop solar power system in a multi-storey building in India.

Aiming to minimize energy consumption and carbon emissions, Indira Paryavaran Bhawan uses 70% less energy than conventional buildings and has been accredited with a 5-star rating by Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) and also with a platinum rating by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

Inclusion of solar power by Indian Railways

Indian Railways is among the world's largest rail networks, it transports 23 million travellers and 3 million tonnes of freight daily from over 7,300 stations.

To cut its carbon footprint, it plans to set up 20 Gigawatts of solar projects by 2030 – the target is to achieve more than 33 billion units of energy via these projects.

As a substantial step towards the solar power revolution, the Northern Railways has powered the Katra railway station with a One-Megawatt Peak rooftop solar grid, which is also the largest rooftop solar power plant in Indian Railways.

The Northern Railways also commissioned a total of 5-Megawatt solar installation on four central railway stations in Delhi.

Indian Railways has equipped more than 900 railway stations in the country with solar power and another 550 stations are to be solarised with rooftop panels soon.

Conclusion

The fact is that population growth is driving all of our resource problems, including energy. Slowing the population growth will automatically reduce the energy demand. But there is hope – the world is witnessing a transition from non-renewable sources to renewable sources.

Renewable resources like solar energy & wind power are among the fastest emerging energy sources that are being adopted at a rapid pace worldwide. Their integration is essential in decarbonising the power sector, for the population to evolve sustainably, while avoiding environmental destruction and pollution.

Supportive policies, increased availability, and lower costs will go a long way in popularising renewable energy sources in the next few decades.