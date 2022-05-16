Police inspect Amarnath Yatra route as security arrangements continue

Jammu and Kashmir Police has started the arrangements for the security of Amarnath Yatra. A team of High-ranking officials including SSP Ganderbal inspects Yatra route from Baltal to Shri Amarnath Holy Cave.

Secuirty forces had earlier said that there is a threat to the Amarnath Yatra, but all the security arrangements are in place to secure both the routes. SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar along with other senior officers visited Baltal Base camp, Domail and Holy Cave to review the security related arrangements enroute Amar Nath Cave.SSP Ganderbal was accompanied by SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri-JKPS, SHO PS Sonamarg and other police officers of the district.

''During the visit to Holy Cave SSP Ganderbal inspected all the routes leading to the Holy Cave for a smooth Yatra. Moreover, all other security arrangements were reviewed for the safety of the Pilgrims. Also took stock of enroute deployment and other security measures to be put in place during the upcoming Yatra.'' said SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar

The Police also took a detailed security review of Base camps at Baltal and Domail, besides other strategic locations and camping sites along the Yatra route.

The Police also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of Yatra convoys and availability of parking places. They also directed all the officers to maintain the highest level of alertness, ensure proper access control and check/frisking of all vehicles before and during the Yatra.