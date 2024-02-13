Police busts Srinagar terror attack, arrests terrorist involved in the killing

Jammu and Kashmir Police have had a major breakthrough in the recent terror attack in Srinagar, in which two non-local labourers were killed. Police say they have arrested the terrorists involved in the killing.

The Police claimed that based on technical and field analysis they zeroed in upon certain suspects and later on, based upon clinching evidence collected during investigation, identified and arrested the main accused namely Adil Manzoor Langoo S/o Manzoor Ahmad Langoo R/o Zaldager Srinagar.

“It came to fore that the accused had conspired with his handler across in Pakistan for commission of the terror crime. Accused was a highly motivated and radicalised individual. His handler in Pakistan radicalised him on social media and motivated him to carry out the terror attack. In furtherance of the conspiracy, the handler provided him the weapon after which he motivated him to carry out the attack,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police’s ADGP Vijay Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the accused identified his targets and tracked them in the lanes of Shalla Kadal on the fateful day and open fire upon both of them, who consequently succumbed to their injuries.

Pertinently, LeT affiliate TRF had claimed responsibility for this attack on their social media channel.

It was on 07.02.2024, at about 1900 hours terrorists opened fire upon two persons at Shalla Kadal, Shaheed Ganj area of Srinagar. In this incident, one Amritpal Singh S/o Sarmukh Singh R/o Chamyari succumbed to his injuries on spot. Another person, namely Rohit Masi S/o Parin Masi R/o Chamyari, Amritsar, was evacuated to SMHS Hospital and then to SKIMS Soura Srinagar. Rohit Masi later succumbed to his injuries on 08.02.2024.

DIG CKR has constituted a SIT to be headed by SP South for investigation of the case and further investigation is being attended to expeditiously.