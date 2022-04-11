Police arrests three hybrid terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested three hybrid terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Sopore area of North Kashmir.

Police along with CRPF and army have arrested three hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Sopore. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, and cash was recovered from their possession.

Police had got a tip-off about the movement of terrorists and acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was established by Police, 22RR and 179Bn CRPF near Sunwani bridge Wadoora Bala.

“During checking, the joint party intercepted three persons coming from Wadoora Bala towards Sunwani bridge who on seeing joint naka party tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended tactfully. They have been identified as Tufail Majid Mir son of Ab Majeed Mir resident of Brathkalan, Owais Ahmed Mir son of Gh Hassan Mir resident of Brathkalan, and Shabir Ahmed Wagay son of Nazir Ahmed resident of Warpora. “ said Jammu Kashmir Police.

Police said that they have recovered incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms and ammunition including three pistols, three pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, 1 grenade, and cash amounting to Rs 79,800 were recovered from their possession.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians. “ said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated.