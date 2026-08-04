/PoK election 'complete farce', several people lost their lives in crackdown, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs in a regular press briefing on Tuesday spoke on the elections in PoK, which is "currently under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation", a position that India has always maintained.

"This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The MEA also condemned Pakistan's alleged brutal crackdown on protesters in PoK and said, "since June this year, at least 90 civilians have lost their lives in the continuing crackdown."

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Elections for 45 contested seats in the so-called legislative assembly of PoK are being held in three phases between July 27 and August 10.

According to preliminary results Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is leading on 9 eats in the first phase and 14 in the second.

MEA on Hasina's media event

Jaiswal also spoke on the proposed media event related to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on Wednesday. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear that the event was a "private media entity" and that the government of India does not endorse any views that may be expressed by Hasina or people present there.

Sheikh Hasina's proposed address on August 5 is being hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club [FCC] of South Asia in New Delhi.